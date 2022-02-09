Kim Kardashian's Entire Family Unfollows Kanye West On Instagram? Find Out The Reason Here

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian’s sisters have unfollowed rapper Kanye West following his constant attack on his estranged wife.

As of Tuesday, February 8, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner are no longer following Ye on the photo-sharing platform, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The move comes after Kanye demanded a public apology from Kim Kardashian and family for reportedly snubbing him from his daughter Chicago’s birthday party.

Taking to his Instagram page, Kanye shared a screenshot of an article about him being not invited to the bash. Alongside the snap, he argued, “I still need a public apology from the entire family for this.”

“You (give) everything you got to someone then they try to bully you and then say they won’t apologise. It’s up till they all take accountability. Every woman there including Cory.”

Kanye also shared a screenshot of his text conversation with someone, possibly Kim Kardashian, wishing each other “positive vibes” after he was able to meet his kids. At the end of the text exchange, he wrote back though, “I still need an apology for you not giving me the address to my …”

Kanye previously deleted all his Instagram posts in which he aired their dirty laundry after he reunited with his four children.

A video showed the 44-year-old with North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm at an event in Los Angeles after he claimed that Kim Kardashian did not let him take their kids to Chicago to watch a basketball game.

