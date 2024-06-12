Kevin Jonas of the Jonas Brothers recently shared upsetting news about his health via social media. He is the eldest of the Jonas Brothers, while Joe is the second eldest and Nick is the youngest. Kevin opened up about his health crisis and urged the fans to care for themselves before everything else. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Kevin gained fame with Disney’s musical film Camp Rock and its sequel, Camp Rock 2. He also had his own reality series, Married to Jonas, with his wife Danielle. He appeared on The Celebrity Apprentice season 7. At the age of 21, Kevin appeared on People magazine’s Sexiest Men Alive list in 2008. Kevin was part of The Voice in Season 18 and has hosted Claim to Fame since 2022.

According to the Hindustan Times report, the Jonas Brother was hospitalized for treatment of a mole, but it unfortunately turned out to be skin cancer. On Tuesday, Kevin took to his Instagram handle to enlighten his fans about his ongoing health crisis. Kevin started with, “So today I am getting a basal cell carcinoma removed from my head.” He then showed the fans the accurate position of the skin abnormality.

Kevin Jonas continued, “Yes, that is an actual little skin cancer guy that started to grow, and now I have to get surgery to remove it.” The Camp Rock star urged the fans to keep their moles via the caption on his video. His fans wished for his speedy recovery in the comments.

One of the users wrote, “Oh Kevin, sending lots of love your way. So glad you were able to catch it so soon. Hope you recover fast.”

Another said, “Get well soon, Kev!”

Followed by one adding, “Praying for you!!! Glad you are ok.”

One concerned fan wrote, “I hope you’re doing well.”

“Thank you for being real and honest about your situation. Skin cancer is always looked at from a “cut it off and done” kinda cancer. You sharing opens doors for others to realize how important it is to check your skin! Hope surgery went well and keep sharing your experiences, it truly matters,” added one user.

And, “Feel better soon Kevin!! Thank you for advocating for people to get skin checks, this video alone will likely help so many.”

Check out the full video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Jonas (@kevinjonas)

Kevin Jonas was seen leaving the hospital with a gauze tape on his forehead after the surgery at the video’s end.

We pray for Kevin’s speedy recovery as well!

For more updates on Hollywood celebs, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Does Kylie Jenner’s Family Want Her To Breakup With Timothee Chalamet? Learn HERE

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News