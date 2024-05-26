Angelin Jolie’s Ex, Billy Bob Thornton, has reportedly been a great friend to Kevin Costner amid his divorce drama. Last year, Kevin Costner was embroiled in a few controversies, including his highly contentious divorce from ex-wife Christine Baumgartner. He is reportedly leaning on his longtime friend Billy Bob Thornton for support amid the personal drama.

Billy Bob Thornton knows a thing or two about negative media attention. In 2000, Angelina and Billy Bob met on the set of the 1999 dramedy Pushing Tin and wed in Las Vegas, shocking the world, but most of all, actress Laura Dern, who was engaged to Thornton at the time. Two years later, Thornton and Jolie called it quits and triggered headlines all around the world.

As Angelina Jolie’s ex is no stranger to controversy, it’s unsurprising that longtime pal Kevin Costner would turn to the Bad Santa star for support. A source told In Touch the duo have been in constant contact since the Yellowstone actor’s divorce. The source said, “Billy Bob and Kevin have a deep, sustaining friendship and a mutual respect that has outlived divorces, scandals, and falls from grace.”

Kevin Costner and his ex-wife Christine Baumgartner filed for divorce in May 2023 after 19 years of marriage. They were embroiled in a messy legal battle before it was finalized in February. Costner also created controversy over his abrupt departure from the hit western drama Yellowstone over a contract dispute.

The source told the publication that Angelina Jolie’s Ex, Billy Bob, has been instrumental in helping Costner navigate through his difficult period in life.

The source added, “They’ve got each other, and that’s been a huge relief as Kevin makes the transition into his new life and attempts to reestablish himself as an A-list Hollywood filmmaker.”

The Bodyguard star recently posed on the Cannes red carpet with five of his seven children. The actor who premiered his movie ‘Horizon’ at Cannes received a seven-minute standing ovation.

