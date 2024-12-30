The 818 Tequila founder, Kendall Jenner, recently unveiled her retro-inspired glamour on Instagram, showcasing a bold, strapless black sequin mini dress paired with sheer pantyhose and red pumps that screamed confidence. This fiery and fabulous ensemble turned up the heat, making the holiday season all the more special.

Kendall Jenner Channeled Iconic 60’s Look

Kendall’s short, flirtatiously flipped hairstyle channeled Mary Tyler Moore’s 1960s style look, perfectly framing her striking features as she posed by a roaring fire, her scarlet lips daring admirers to look away.

Her legs seemed to stretch endlessly in the moody, intimate setting, as she teased fans with a cheeky caption and sipped red wine, embodying effortless seduction.

‘Put me in your pocket,’ she cheekily captioned the post.

Kendall Jenner Previously Shared Snaps from Christmas Eve Party

Earlier in the week, Kendall Jenner shared glimpses from the Kardashian-Jenner family’s iconic Christmas Eve party, where she played the gracious host at her Beverly Hills home.

For the occasion, she embraced old Hollywood glamour with a stunning white satin gown designed by Phoebe Philo.

The long-sleeved, figure-hugging dress featured a dramatic cutout back that balanced elegance with bold sensuality. The look called to mind screen legends like Veronica Lake and Bette Davis, cementing Kendall as a modern-day style icon.

Adding a playful side to her holiday charm, Kendall took to the party’s photo booth, donning a Santa hat and snapping candid shots.

From her holiday festivities to revisiting her blonde bombshell days on Instagram, Kendall proves she can reinvent herself effortlessly—whether channeling old Hollywood glam or leaving admirers captivated with her modern, smoldering confidence.

