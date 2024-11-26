The Star Wars: The Last Jedi actress came out as queer in an interview where she spoke about her sexuality for the first time about her upcoming queer rom-com, The Wedding Banquet, which is a remake of Ang Lee’s 1993 classic.

Kelly Marie Tran Didn’t Feel Like She Was Acting In Her Upcoming Movie

I haven’t said this publicly yet, but I’m a queer person,” Kelly said. “The thing that excited me was I got to play a person I felt I knew.”

I don’t feel like I’m acting in this movie. I’m here doing this amazing movie with these amazing people. I’ve never been in a queer space before. I’ve never truly felt this accepted before,” she continued.

The Plot Of The Movie

The 35-year-old plays Angela in the remake. She is trying to have a baby through IVF with her girlfriend, Lee (Lily Gladstone). Struggling to pay for the treatments, Angela plans to marry a male friend who needs a green card.

The couple plans a traditional Korean ceremony to raise money for IVF and ease family pressure about taking over the family business in Korea.

Her male friend is Min (Han Gi-chan), and he and his partner, Chris (Bowen Yang), stay in Angela and Lee’s Seattle guesthouse. Joan Chen plays Angela’s mother, who is supportive yet confused about her daughter’s marriage to a man.

I came out to my mom in a particular experience,” Kelly said, according to Vanity Fair. “The scenes I have with Joan Chen in this movie are similar to my experience.”

Andrew Ahn, the director of the remake, set for release next spring, told the outlet that he felt a personal connection to the original movie. He tried to create a modern version that honors the original version while highlighting the current shifts in queer culture and perceptions of queerness.

I was focused on trying to tell a story that felt reflective of the community as I’ve experienced it growing up,” the 38-year-old director told the outlet. Tran added, “The spirit is the same, and I think it’s even more queer.”

