Kate Beckinsale has unleashed a barrage of shocking and disturbing stories from her years in the acting world, detailing the countless ways women are mistreated and punished for speaking out.

Following Blake Lively’s harassment claims against her ‘It Ends With Us’ director, Justin Baldoni, Beckinsale took to Instagram to share her own painful experiences, including being forced into a photo shoot the day after suffering a miscarriage.

Despite begging to be excused due to bleeding, she was reportedly threatened with a lawsuit if she didn’t comply.

Kate Beckinsale Detailed Her Harrowing Experiences

The ‘Underworld’ star also recalled being called derogatory names like “c–t” and “bitch” for daring to complain about a drunk co-star delaying production.

Her punishment? A bicycle to ride around the lot while waiting. “The studio’s response was to give me a bike so that I could ride around the studio lot while I was waiting,” she claimed.

The actress also claimed that she’s had “groups of people” stand in front of her and ask, “What the f–k are we going to do? How do we make her attractive?”

But that was just the tip of the iceberg. Beckinsale described being told to lose weight to meet impossible standards, to the point where she stopped menstruating twice.

The actress also revealed the dark side of action scenes, where male co-stars allegedly get a thrill out of hurting their female counterparts—one time resulting in an injury Beckinsale has MRIs to prove.

Harvey Weinstein Used His Power to Punish Kate Beckinsale

When she was 18, Beckinsale was allegedly groped by someone she trusted on set, and her attempts to tell her female co-stars were met with denial.

Despite never facing physical advances from Harvey Weinstein, Beckinsale claimed the disgraced producer used his power to blackball her from projects after she rejected roles or deals, warning directors and editors to steer clear.

She ended by stressing that this isn’t a problem of the past but an ongoing issue that continues to destroy women in the industry.

Beckinsale applauded Blake Lively for bringing the issue to light and calling attention to how the entertainment world, along with other industries, systematically silences women who speak up.

The mother of one concluded, “I’m grateful to Blake Lively for highlighting the fact that this is not an archaic problem that no one’s facing. This is continuing. And then when it does happen, a machine goes into place to absolutely destroy you. And I’m sure that’s the case in other industries as well. And it’s just got to stop.”

