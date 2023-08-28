Kanye West and Bianca Censori have been in the headlines ever since they secretly got married earlier this year. The pair have since made several appearances with each other in public. However, now the Australian architect is in the headlines for having a very colourful and interesting family life away from the West household.

Little was known about Bianca’s life beyond her connection to the rapper before her marriage to the YEEZY founder. However, recent revelations suggest that her background is becoming more apparent. Allegations have arisen indicating a familial link to Australian gangsters, with reports suggesting that her incarcerated father is among them.

If this wasn’t enough, Bianca Censori has two striking sisters, a mother with a striking resemblance, and a legal dispute unfolding within her family lineage. According to a report by Daily Mail Australia, Kanye West’s spouse is identified as the daughter of Elia ‘Leo’ Censori, a Melbourne-based gangster who served a substantial prison sentence. Censori was convicted in 1982 for possessing a prohibited import, specifically heroin.

Bianca Censori‘s father is the sibling of Eris Censori, a notorious figure in the gangland scene who was initially sentenced to death in Western Australia for a murder. However, this sentence was subsequently altered to life imprisonment. Eris, who later adopted the name Tony Campana, has been engaged in a legal battle against his sister Elenia Censori in the Supreme Court of Victoria concerning the ownership of a property in Brunswick.

In documents filed with the court, Eris’ sister described him as a man not to be trifled with. ‘Eris is not a person you can – you can say no to… he can be intimidating,’ she told the court. Eris contended that his sister was indebted to him for $182,097 in rental dues. The dispute reached its resolution when Justice Michael McDonald validated Eris’ assertions, determining that Elenia was legally bound to hold 160 Union Street in trust for his benefit. Consequently, Elenia was instructed to transfer ownership of the property to her brother and settle the owed amount of $182,097, along with accrued interest.

Beyond the purported criminal background and ongoing contentious legal conflicts within Bianca Censori’s family, there are some exceptionally attractive family members, including a mother who bears a striking resemblance to her. Captured in images available online, Kanye West‘s wife, along with her sisters Alyssia and Angelina, presents a family portrait marked by uncanny resemblances between the siblings and their mother, Alexandra.

