Kanye West has been hitting the headlines lately for his split from Kim Kardashian and their impending divorce. He also seems to have found love again in supermodel Irina Shayk. However, the latest report has unearthed some shocking update on their alleged relationship. Scroll down to know more.

For the unversed, Kanye and Irina were spotted in the French region of Provence earlier this week to celebrate his 44th birthday. The two were seen strolling around with some friends and looked very much like a couple. While their romance may be new to fans but the latest report claims that the two were briefly involved with each other even before the rapper got together with Kim.

As per Pagesix report, a source has revealed that Kanye West had dated Irina Shayk before he met Kim Kardashian and went public with his romance back in 2012. The source said, “Kanye was with Irina briefly before Kim. He had pursued her a long time ago.”

It is also worth pointing out that Kanye and Irina Shayk have had a close connection with each other ever as she had modelled for his brand Yeezy. She also appeared in his music video for Power, back in 2010. The report further stated that their romance was short-lived and hence they dated only for a brief time. It appears that Kanye and the supermodel are rekindling their old spark in the light of his divorce.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian had filed for divorce in February 2021 after seven years of marriage. Reports also suggest that Kim has also approved Kanye’s relationship with Irina as she wants the rapper to be happy. There’s no drama between the former couple amid his new romance rumours and that “everyone is getting along.”

What do you think about Kanye West’s alleged romance with Irina Shayk? Let us know in the comments.

