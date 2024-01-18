Kanye West gets a new set of dentures inspired by James Bond villain, worth thousands of dollars. Several reports claimed that he removed his teeth to get the grill, but his dentist, Thomas Connelly, has cleared the air around it. He was spotted with his wife Bianca Censori, who, for a change, ditched her barely there fashion to opt for an animal-printed nude-colored catsuit.

Recently, she stepped out in her signature style, wearing a micro bikini top in Las Vegas paired with a skirt, but once again ditched her shoes, leaving social media disgusted. She and her rapper husband have often been pictured without shoes as part of their style statement, which people have criticized. There were also reports claiming an alleged feud between Bianca and Ye, but it seems things have been resolved.

Kanye West shared his new look via his Instagram story section. West’s latest set of grills have been inspired by the 1977 James Bond film’s villain Jaws. Richard Kiel portrayed the infamous character in The Spy Who Loved Me. He was also in Moonraker. Kanye shared the photograph of his denture, and in the next slide, he posted the screenshot of his Google search for Jaws. Specific reports claimed that he removed his natural teeth and permanently implanted the new set of grills. But that’s not what has happened. Kanye’s dentist revealed, “He did not have his teeth removed. He still has a full dentition. Healthy and happy.” According to Complex, the denture cost him around $850,000 and contains titanium, palladium, platinum, and other precious metals.

Netizens couldn’t stop themselves from trolling Kanye West for his latest look on X. One of the users wondered, “What would happen if he bit someone now.”

Another warned, “You only ever bite your tongue once.”

A user quipped, “Trying to get money from tooth fairy, I see.”

This is followed by another saying, “Breath bout to be funky 24/7, poor Bianca.”

One person wrote, “Thats so disgusting and weird.”

Another said, “this is almost as hideous as his face.”

One shared, “It looks like aluminum foil.”

And, “He’s running out of ideas to be controversial.”

Check out his pictures here:

Kanye West New History on Instagram: My favorite James Bond villain 😍 pic.twitter.com/1rZ6jJ6qTt — YEFANATICS (@yefanatics) January 17, 2024

Kanye & Bianca Censori West With Chris Rock Today👀 pic.twitter.com/uJZtzeVbXX — Daily Yews Media💱 (@DailyYews) January 18, 2024

Kanye West, flaunting his new dentures, was accompanied by his wife, Bianca Censori, as they got spotted meeting with Chris Rock. As per Page Six, Bianca wore a leopard-print catsuit paired with a long plastic-like trench coat from Balenciaga. She sported a leather Miu Miu thong boots worth around $2050.

Check out her photographs, which have gone viral on X, here:

Bianca Censori West Today In Los Angeles😍🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZsIrTY8GaL — Daily Yews Media💱 (@DailyYews) January 17, 2024

For more updates on this edgy couple, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Brad Pitt Wouldn’t Shower For Days! Ex-Roomate Exposes “Disgusting” Hygiene Habit That Would Repel Ines De Ramon, Angelina Jolie & Jennifer Aniston!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News