Justin Timberlake Was ‘Freaking Out’ During Custody Following His Arrest On DWI Charges

Following the arrest of What Goes Around Comes Around singer Justin Timberlake on Tuesday for driving while intoxicated, running a stop sign, and failure to keep in lane, it is now revealed that he was distraught at the time of his arrest.

A source told People that Timberlake, who was arrested on DWI charges after a night with friends at the American Hotel in Sag Harbor, was held overnight for arraignment. The insider said, “He was freaking out and stayed up all night when he was in custody. He’s insisting he only had one drink and it wasn’t some wild night out.”

As per Timberlake’s arrest report, he told his arresting officer after he was pulled over, “I had one martini and I followed my friends home.” However, the report claimed that the musician’s “eyes were bloodshot and glassy.”

During the arrest, Timberlake refused to take a chemical test and was set for a court hearing the next day. While he is released from custody, he is set for a court hearing on July 26, the same day he’s set to perform at the Tauron Arena in Krakow, Poland.

As of now, the insider revealed the artist would be continuing his world tour following his arrest. “It’s business as usual for him. The tour is continuing as planned.” The Selfish singer went on a brief break on his Forget Tomorrow World tour at the time of his arrest. Timberlake’s attorney Edward Burke Jr. said in a statement, “Mr. Burke looks forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake against these allegations. He will have a lot to say at the appropriate time. He is currently awaiting full discovery from the DA’s office.”

Timberlake is scheduled to perform in Chicago on June 22, New York City on June 25 and June 26, and the tour will continue till December.

