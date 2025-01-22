Justin Timberlake, still reeling from the fallout of Britney Spears’ explosive memoir, has reportedly distanced himself from his former girlfriend’s increasingly erratic behavior.

‘In The Woman in Me,’ Spears didn’t hold back, airing details about their past relationship, including claims of infidelity and a difficult abortion. While Timberlake has remained tight-lipped about the book, the drama it stirred, including backlash against him, seems to have left him disenchanted with revisiting their past.

Britney Spears’ Erratic Behavior Raises Concerns

While Britney continues to fuel concern with her bizarre social media posts and troubling personal updates—like the eyebrow-burning incident while speaking in a British accent—insiders say Timberlake has no intention of being dragged back into her chaotic narrative.

“The abuse Justin got from everyone left a very bad taste in his mouth. He sure as heck doesn’t want to get pulled into her narrative again!” an insider said.

In fact, when people try to bring up Britney’s situation, Timberlake reportedly changes the subject to avoid the topic. “It’s pretty clear Britney is back in a very dark place, but when people try to bring it up to Justin, he just changes the topic,” the source added.

Despite his own public controversies, including a DUI and marital struggles with Jessica Biel, Timberlake wants nothing to do with his ex’s drama.

Justin Timberlake’s Challenges and Personal Struggles

The animosity between the exes seems to have reached a boiling point, especially after Timberlake’s comments during a 2024 concert, where he appeared to throw shade at Spears by telling the crowd he wanted to “take this opportunity to apologize to absolutely f—ing nobody.” The comments triggered a backlash from her fans.

The situation grew so tense that Biel even turned off her Instagram comments, prompting Timberlake to stop addressing anything related to Britney altogether.

Britney Spears’ Controversial Life Post-Divorce

Meanwhile, Spears continues to capture headlines, particularly after her divorce from Sam Asghari and her turbulent relationship with Paul Soliz.

Concerns over her alcohol consumption have resurfaced, especially after a brief reunion with her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James.

A source close to Spears claims her behavior remains unpredictable, with alcohol playing a significant role in her ongoing struggles.

“Britney hasn’t been on an even keel since her conservatorship ended, and her drinking hasn’t helped,” the insider said. “She made a pledge to hire a sober team to keep her on the straight and narrow, but no one believes she’s really going to kick the sauce.”

