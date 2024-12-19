Britney Spears has had a rather tumultuous journey in the music industry. From being the biggest pop star of the 2000s to relentless scrutiny and harassment by the media and the paparazzi, she has faced it all. Additionally, she was also stuck in a very long conservatorship. Thankfully, Britney can now live on her terms and conditions.

But the trauma of all incidents seems to have impacted her in various ways, including her need to spend more, which appears to be a way of her taking back control of her life. While it must be freeing for her to finally be the one running her own life, her spending is reportedly hurting her finances, and her managers are struggling. Here’s what we know about it.

Are Britney Spears’ Managers ‘Begging’ Her To Stop Reckless Splurging

According to In Touch Weekly, Britney has been having a hard time keeping her spending in control. “She blew a fortune on her recent birthday bash in Mexico, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg,” a source told the portal. They claimed that the singer’s managers “have been begging her to slow down her spending,” but she has ignored their advice and warnings.

The insider alleged that Britney accused her managers of “trying to control her like her father.” This refers to the 43-year-old’s conservatorship, where her father, Jamie Spears, used to have complete control over her life and finances. Ever since the termination of her conservatorship in 2021, she has been adamant about enjoying her freedom and splurging as she wants.

“She’s refused to listen to anyone telling her no,” the source claimed. The problem seems beyond her spending because Britney might be undergoing financial troubles with no steady cash flow. The source stated that when Britney was going on concert tours and topping the charts, her splurging wouldn’t have been that much of a problem, but since she hasn’t been very active in the music industry anymore, things were dire. There aren’t too many sources of consistent or new earrings for Britney.

Is Britney Spears Going Through Financial Troubles?

The Criminal hitmaker earned millions after the release of her memoir, The Woman in Me, in 2023. It topped the New York Times Bestselling list and raked in a lot of cash for her, but “that’s long gone,” as per the insider. While she has a biopic in the works, there is no surety about how much that will earn and whether it will sustain her financially.

“Truth is, her money is running out, but she’s still spending like there’s a bottomless pit of cash,” the source concluded. Meanwhile, Jon Chu, the director of the recent blockbuster Wicked, will be helming Britney’s biopic.

