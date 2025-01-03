With the new year, there are obvious expectations of resolutions, reunions, and fixing damaged equations. The same goes for Britney Spears, who has had a tough couple of years with the conservatorship finally ending and her attempt at reconnecting with herself and some of her family, including her sons and (reportedly) her estranged mother Lynne Spears.

Britney Spears’ Relationship With Mother Lynne Spears

According to Life & Style magazine, Lynne never gave up on the hope that one day she would reconcile with her daughter. “No matter how dark things got she prayed and kept the faith that Britney would let her back into her world,” a source told the portal. As per the insider, the 2000s pop star “has been softening” towards her estranged mother “little by little” with time.

The report alleged that Britney had promised Lynne they would go on a trip together “somewhere nice and quiet” this new year. She is just overjoyed about it, and even though some people “are telling her to temper it a little and keep her expectations realistic,” because Britney tends to change her mind, Lynne isn’t paying heed. “She’s convinced that she’s made real progress” because she attempted a “hands-off approach.”

Lynne Spears’ Change In Approach Towards Britney Spears

The pop star’s mother thinks her approach to doing things differently last year has reaped these results. At times in 2024, when she “wanted to call Britney and fly to her rescue,” Lynne reportedly waited it out so that her daughter could call and tell her how she was doing on her own terms. Lynne believes that this approach has worked in her favor when it comes to Britney.

“Now Britney feels her mom respects her and isn’t forcing things which she appreciates,” the insider alleged. They also added that Lynne hopes there will be a day when the whole family can reunite, but she knows she needs to take one day at a time for that to happen. The 69-year-old is “just doing all she can to keep the door open with Britney.” A previous US Weekly report claimed that things between the mother and daughter were rocky earlier.

Britney Spears’ Recent Reunion With Younger Son Jayden

Now, the two are trying to improve their relationship one step, one day at a time. “[Britney] misses her and gets sad about her family dynamic,” a source told the portal. For the unversed, this wouldn’t be the only reunion involving the 43-year-old singer. Britney also united with her son Jayden over the holidays and was overjoyed. She reportedly hopes for a second chance at bonding with him and her older son, Preston.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: Golden Globe Awards 2025: Presenters Unveiled; Salma Hayek, The Rock, & Gal Gadot To Attend The Ceremony

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News