In the midst of the drama surrounding ‘It Ends With Us,’ Justin Baldoni has revealed a statement that, according to him, was crafted with input from Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively.

The statement, as per RadarOnline.com, addressed the fallout from the production and expressed regret over any negative attention directed at Lively during the film’s press tour.

Justin Baldoni’s Apology: A Statement Drafted by Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

The statement, dated August 12 last year, began with an apology, acknowledging that the production was fraught with challenges.

Baldoni took full responsibility for the turmoil, stating, “It Ends With Us was a troubled production which we take full accountability for. We are very sorry to everyone we caused upset to privately and publicly.”

The director emphasized that Lively, along with the cast, crew, and author Colleen Hoover, showed professionalism throughout, and any negativity that came their way should be squarely on his shoulders.

“We have always said we are not perfect and even if unintentionally make mistakes, we will always own then. We hold ourselves accountable, it’s not anyone’s job but ours and that’s part of being ‘man enough,” he continued. “We will practice what we preach. We are learning and growing from the experience and we thank everyone for their patience as we find a better way to proceed.”

“We are very proud of the film and the welcome arms that it’s been received. Part of our work is to have uncomfortable conversations for public growth,” Baldoni added. “The film is doing that on screen, and we are doing that off-screen. Thank you to the cast and public for the opportunity to be imperfect and to be given the space to learn and grow.”

Mixed Reactions to the Statement

Despite the heartfelt words in the statement, Baldoni’s team doesn’t believe it served its purpose. Court filings reveal that his representatives at WME felt the statement was vague and failed to address the root issues. They claimed it implied responsibility without providing any real substance, and didn’t do enough to address the allegations at hand.

Baldoni also took the opportunity to share new text messages between himself, Lively, and Reynolds, offering further insight into the tensions surrounding the film’s production.

One set of texts between Baldoni and Lively from April 2023 reveals the actress’s playful approach to a particular rooftop scene, where she explained her “flirty” and “yummy” style, which she described as her “love language.”

In addition to those exchanges, Baldoni unveiled a record of his initial conversations with Reynolds, which began as a cordial effort to build a connection. Baldoni, nervous about reaching out, had asked Lively for Reynolds’s number and sent a message introducing himself. Their early exchanges were friendly, with Reynolds praising Baldoni as a “stand-up person” and a “wonderful collaborator” for Lively.

However, the tone of their relationship appeared to sour over time. According to Baldoni, their later conversations were less amicable, with Reynolds allegedly swearing at him and accusing him of fat-shaming Lively—allegations that have become central to Baldoni’s legal battle with the couple.

