Justin Baldoni has taken his legal battle with Blake Lively to a new level, releasing a seven-minute voice note he sent to his ‘It Ends With Us’ co-star at 2 am, an emotional apology for his lukewarm reaction to a crucial rooftop scene she had rewritten.

According to RadarOnline, the recording is part of Baldoni’s strategic move to document his interactions with Lively as he pursues a staggering $400 million lawsuit against the actress and her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

A Clash Over Creative Control

The heated exchange stemmed from a pivotal moment during production when Lively and Reynolds pushed for script changes.

According to court documents, Lively was visibly frustrated when Baldoni, 41, failed to match the enthusiasm that her husband and close friend Taylor Swift had expressed for her revised version of the scene.

The text messages from April 2023, included in the lawsuit, reveal a dejected Lively comparing herself to Game of Thrones’ Khaleesi, with Reynolds and Swift as her “dragons” leading the charge.

Baldoni claimed in court filings that this felt like a veiled threat—suggesting that if he didn’t get on board with Lively’s vision, he could face professional consequences.

The Tense Fallout Between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively

After Lively went silent for days, Baldoni felt compelled to reach out. His voice message, which has now been made public, paints a picture of an actor scrambling to make amends.

“I’m really sorry. I f—– up. I will admit and apologize when I fail. I’m a very flawed man, as my wife will attest,” he confessed in the recording, acknowledging that he had fallen short in his response to Lively’s ideas. “I’m gonna p— you off, probably, but I will always apologize and find my way back to center. I’m sorry I made you feel that way. I will, for sure, do better.”

Justin Baldoni Acknowledging Blake Lively’s Power Players

The apology wasn’t just about smoothing things over, as Baldoni directly addressed Lively’s pointed reference to her celebrity allies, acknowledging the powerhouse trio of Reynolds, Swift, and Lively herself.

“Damn right, you got great friends. If that’s how you felt and they knew that. F—,” he admitted. “We should all have friends like that, aside from the fact they’re two of the most creative people on the planet… the three of you guys together is unbelievable. Talk about energy. Force. All three of you.”

Baldoni even further heaped praise on Lively, saying, “It’s really good and it’s going to make the movie sing like you said and I’m excited to go through the whole movie with you. You and I have been trying to build a relationship which I think we’ve done successfully. Here we are talking together at 2am in the morning.”

Struggles in the Working Relationship Between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni

The voice note also hinted at deeper struggles in their working dynamic. Baldoni admitted that text-based communication wasn’t his strong suit, saying, “I love being with people and being in somebody’s space and being face-to-face and I think that’s where I excel.”

“All I have to say is I’m really looking forward to spending time together and I believe that’s going to go a long way for our chemistry, which I believe is there. It’s been there from the start so I was so damn excited when you agreed to do this film. I believe it comes from us both being so hard working and having a vision,” he added. “I’m excited to have a creative partner in that with you.”

As behind-the-scenes tensions continue to surface, Baldoni’s late-night apology adds yet another layer to the high-stakes legal fight.

