Julia Fox was among the first women Kanye West dated following his separation from Kim Kardashian, and their brief romance generated significant media attention. Now, Julia has provided insights into the offers from the rapper in her forthcoming memoir, titled “Down the Drain.”

Kanye and Julia’s romantic speculations arose during the New Year’s Eve holiday in 2022 when they were seen together in Miami. Subsequently, they were spotted on numerous occasions in New York City. Nevertheless, their relationship concluded after just a month of dating.

Julia Fox in her memoir revealed that Kanye West offered to get her a “b**b job” during their relationship in 2022. She wrote, “We spend the day playing Uno and a game that involves highlighting positive words in the dictionary,” about the couple hanging out in a hotel room. The actress further claimed he told her, “I’ll get you a b**b job if you want.” Fox says she denied the offer.

The Italian-American actress and model had previously offered a glimpse into her relationship with the rapper while they were together. In a conversation with the Los Angeles Times regarding her upcoming book, “Down the Drain,” she mentioned that Kanye West had utilized her in a manner that seemed to be against Kim Kardashian.

“I really understood him on a visceral level. But I learned very quickly that I was being weaponized. I just felt like his little puppet. I’m not signing a f—ing NDA just on principle. I never have, and I never will. Unless it’s a professional opportunity, then sure,” explained Julia Fox.

Expanding on her experiences with Kanye West, Julia emphasized that the excessive media coverage and attention their relationship received were unwarranted. “It really wasn’t that big of a deal, but other people made it such a big deal,” she said of their relationship.

Meanwhile, Kanye West is married to Bianca Censori and they have been making headlines since early this year.

