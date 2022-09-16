Call it Joker: Folie á Deux or the widely popular name Joker 2, it is a project that has triggered the utmost curiosity amongst everyone across the globe. The movie that stars Joaquin Phoenix as The Clown Prince Of Crime creating havoc in Gotham City, is a franchise outside the DCEU that has managed to impress the world and there aren’t any haters. The love recently got intensified recently when the sequel wasn’t just announced, but it was also revealed that Lady Gaga has come on board to play an undisclosed part.

Set outside the DCEU timeline, Todd Philips directorial Joker went on to create a storm that reached the Oscar and gave Phoenix the Best Actor trophy for his prolific performance. It was given that Warner Bros will invest in the franchise and even more this time because what is more lucrative that this one.

So when recently Lady Gaga came on board, the madness for Joker: Folie á Deux reached the sky and there is no limit now. But while this is supposed to be a Joker show, the latest reports say that it is Gaga who is going to rule the sequel as Harley Quinn. Yes, you read that right. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per a Heroic Hollywood report, On the podcast “Hot Scoop or Shot of Poop” host James Clement has revealed that Joker 2 will have more of Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn than Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck. The movie that is set inside the Arkham State Hospital, will be Gaga’s perspective and not Joaquin’s.

James said, “Apparently, Joker 2 isn’t so much a Joker movie, it’s a Harley Quinn… It’s from Harley Quinn’s perspective. And the reason it’s a musical is because that’s how she perceives her relationship with Joker.”

Meanwhile, the movie is being written by Todd Philips with his team but he isn’t directing the sequel this time. Joker: Folie á Deux will hit the big screens on October 4, 2024. The wait is long but we will continue bringing all the updates. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

