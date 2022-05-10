Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are currently busy in an ongoing defamation lawsuit trial and their videos from the same are doing the rounds on the internet. Amid the same, Johnny’s lookalike who happens to be a hairdresser is going crazy viral on social media. His uncanny resemblance is hard to ignore and you would be surprised to see him. Scroll below to take a look at the video.

The video was first shared on TikTok and is now going viral on Instagram too. An Instagram page titled ‘Pubity’ shared the video on their official Instagram page with a caption that read, “This barber has gone viral for looking exactly like Johnny Depp… 😳 Do you see the resemblance ⁉️”

In no time, the video started trending and netizens started reacting to it. Take a look at Johnny Depp’s look alike here:

Reacting to the video if Johnny Depp’s duplicate, a user on Instagram commented, “And his name was EDWARD SCISSORSHANDS😂” Another user commented, “That’s Johnny Debt cutting hair cuz of Amber.” A third user commented, “let’s just hope he doesn’t meet an amber heard lookalike🤧” A fourth user commented, “The man has been preparing for this moment since the birth 🥸”

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard first met on the sets of ‘The Rum Diary’ and that’s when their love story began. Amid their legal battle, the social media is divided into two parts amid Amber & Johnny’s legal battle. Their fans are pouring so much and love supporting them as they’re going through crises in life.

What are your thoughts on Johnny’s duplicate from the video? Tell us in the comments below.

