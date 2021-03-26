Johnny Depp is a global star. He has entertained audiences as an actor, producer, and musician for more than three decades. He is considered not only a versatile actor but also one of the richest actors in the world. He is also a proud owner of a number of expensive cars.

It is said that his garage is filled with 45 luxurious cars but there is no official confirmation about the same. Let’s take a look at some of Depp‘s stand-out cars from his garage.

Rolls Royce Wraith

Johnny Depp often rides in the Rolls Royce Wraith which is a reflection of his dynamic appeal and exquisite charm. The luxurious SUV is powered by a 6.6-litre V12 engine which enables a 60 miles-per-hour speed in 4.4 seconds. It also has features like an onboard voice control system, satellite navigation, real-time traffic information, eight-speed automatic transmission, USB connectivity, and many more. The car is worth around $330,000.

2015 Range Rover

The ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star’s bad boy has a powerful engine that enables a 60 miles-per-hour speed in 4.5 seconds. The 2015 base model can not only have a top speed of 162 miles-per-hour but has features like 8-speed automatic transmission, 16-way adjustable seats, an adaptive dynamics system that monitors vehicle movements, and a four-corner air suspension.

1959 Corvette

Johnny Depp is an automobile lover and owns the 1959 Corvette which is tailor-made for motor racing. Reportedly, the car is a gift from producer Graham King. He gifted the actor the vintage sports car as a token of appreciation for his performance in ‘The Rum Diary’. The vintage luxury car has a top speed of 128 miles-per-hour. It was one of the talking points apart from the film and the cast.

Porsche 911 Carrera S (963)

Almost every celebrity loves Porsche especially the Targa or Cabrio version of Zuffenhausen Porche. The Alice in Wonderland actor owns the 911 Series 963 of the late ’80s.

