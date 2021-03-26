Johnny Depp is such a brilliant actor that it is hard for us even to imagine him doing some other odd jobs. But, indeed, it is true that before he got his hands into acting and he became one of the top-most actors in Hollywood, the actor was a terrible telemarketer. In fact, did you know there was a time when he even sold pens to strangers?

Advertisement

Johnny felt ashamed of forcing people into a scam. Continue reading further as the actor literally explained what he had to say when he called people to sell pens.

Advertisement

Johnny Depp recalled, ”I marketed pens – on the phone. But the beauty of the gig was that you had to call these strangers and say, ‘Hi, how ya doing?’ You made up a name, like, ‘Hey, it’s Edward Quartermaine from California. You’re eligible to receive this grand-father clock or a trip to Tahiti.’

”You promise them all these things if they buy a gross of pens. It was just awful. But I actually think that was the first experience I had with acting,” said Johnny Depp.

Woah! That indeed was a scam. Hats off to the actor who managed to keep doing this for quite some time. Poor Johnny felt so morally compromised by his short-lived role that after the only sale he managed to make, he pleaded with the customer to back out.

Johnny Depp said, ”I sold one thing, one gross of pens to one guy. And then he was asking me about the trip to Tahiti, and I was riddled with guilt, so I told him, ‘Hey, man, you don’t want these (expletive) pens. This is a scam. The grandfather clock is made of pressboard. You’re not going to Tahiti. I’m sorry.’ So I talked him out of it.”

Isn’t this cute? What do you have to say about this incidence?

Must Read: From Billie Eilish’s ‘Therefore I Am’ To Pink Sweats Ft. Kehlani’s ‘At My Worst’ – Here’s Our Happy Feel Good Playlist That Would Help You Find Solace In Solitude

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube