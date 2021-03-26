Machine Gun Kelly's Ex Sommer Ray Accuses Him Of Cheating On Her With Megan Fox

Rapper/actor MACHINE GUN KELLY has been accused of cheating on his model ex Sommer Ray to embark on a romance with MEGAN FOX.

Advertisement

Sommer reveals she had been in the early stages of a relationship with Kelly, real name Colson Baker, last spring (20), before he fell for the charms of Fox on the set of their movie Midnight in the Switchgrass.

Advertisement

“I dated Colson, never had sex with him…,” Sommer Ray shared on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast. “I make you wait at least three months because I have to make sure that you’re someone good to me.”

“I’m not going to make you a number if you’re not good to me. So Colson just never passed the test,” Sommer Ray said, adding, “I don’t really feel bad saying that because he did kind of cheat on me with Megan Fox.”

Ray claims she was even invited to join Kelly on location in Puerto Rico during filming when he and Fox hit it off, and she spent much of her time waiting around for Kelly in their hotel – while he was apparently falling hard for his stunning co-star.

“(Kelly) said, ‘Come to Puerto Rico with me’ and I said, ‘OK.’ I go to Puerto Rico and he’s filming this movie… with Megan Fox so he’s hyped about it,” she recalled. “I waited in the hotel the whole time while he’s filming with her and I’m not really thinking anything of it. I thought she was older and had kids and was married and stuff.” Fox was subsequently revealed to have separated from her husband, actor Brian Austin Green, in late 2019. The former couple shares three young sons. Kelly has yet to respond to Sommer Ray’s comments, but the model insists she’s not mad about the alleged betrayal.

“I’m like, ‘Dude, I’d probably do the same thing!’,” she laughed. “Like, I’d cheat on Colson with Megan Fox if it was the other way around!”

Instead, Sommer Ray wanted to speak out to clear her name after she was attacked by Kelly’s fans for apparently dumping him on his birthday last April (20) – claims she branded “#fakenews”.

“I got death threats for weeks and weeks after that from his cult following,” she told Paul. “That’s not what it was at all, he just wanted to break up with me because he was dating Megan (and) f**king Megan.” (MT/WNWCPS/LOT)

Must Read: From Billie Eilish’s ‘Therefore I Am’ To Pink Sweats Ft. Kehlani’s ‘At My Worst’ – Here’s Our Happy Feel Good Playlist That Would Help You Find Solace In Solitude

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube