The title for the Keanu Reeves starrer John Wick 4 has claimed to be revealed recently via photos of a crew wrap gift. It is noted that the principal photography of the movie had ended many days ago when Reeves handed out personally engraved Rolex Submariner watches for the five members of the film’s stunt team.

Along with this, Donnie Yen’s goodbye video from the set of the film was also released where the actor boasted his personalized martial art fighting stick given to him by Reeves.

Coming back to the title reveal, one of the stunt actors for John Wick 4, Tsvetolyub Iliev, had uploaded a couple of images on his Instagram where the official title for the movie was revealed. The images clearly showed the wrap gift given to him by Reeves and Stahelski. Here in the image one of the gifts is a black drawstring bag that reads, “John Wick 4: Hagakure.”

Check out a photo of Iliev’s bag, shared on Twitter:

🚨 According to wrap gifts, #JohnWick4's title will be 'John Wick 4: Hagakure' pic.twitter.com/aqeOfFEnl9 — One Take News (@OneTakeNews) November 8, 2021

Keanu Reeves has gained huge phases for the action franchise that started back in 2014 named John Wick, which is named after the film’s titular character. The second movie that came out in 2017 had a basic title named John Wick: Chapter 2. The “Chapter” theme continued for its third instalment and the title also received a subtitle which finally came to be John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.

It was in an interview where the actor explained that “Parabellum” comes from the second half of the Latin phrase, “Si vis pacem, para bellum.” This phrase translates to “If you want peace, then prepare for war.” The reason the movie received a subtitle was that “John Wick’s going to go for war with the entire world,” according to the franchise’s director, Chad Stahelski.

Now, like “Parabellum” the subtitle “Hagakure”, which comes in John Wick 4, is taken from an old Japanese text of an ancient samurai warrior, Yamamoto Tsunetomo. The word Hagakure can be translated to “In the Shadow of Leaves” or “Hidden Leaves.” The word came to recognition in the 1930s when Tsunetomo’s book became the most famous representative of bushido taught in Japan. The term Bushido are moral codes that relate to a samurai’s attitudes, behavior, and lifestyle.

Since the movie has the essence of martial arts in it, the Hagakure subtitle seems to fit well. The news can be considered to be true as Yen, who is well-versed in an array of martial arts, including Tai Chi, Karate, Taekwondo, Kickboxing, and Jiu-Jitsu, is going to be a part of the movie.

Fans can see for themselves, how the subtitle will play into the finished film, when John Wick 4: Hagakure releases on May 27, 2022.

