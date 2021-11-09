The unfortunate stampede incident at Travis Scott’s Astroworld concert left the entire world stunned with the death toll of around eight and several injured. A bunch of videos from the event recently surfaced on social media, some of which highlight the lack of concern shown by the staff members, amidst the tragic incident. The video shows how a bunch of attendees tried their best to stop the concert but were unable to get their message through, due to the loud music in the background.

Advertisement

The videos going viral on Twitter saw several people screaming “Stop the show!” to bring attention to the chaos that had unfolded on the ground. A few minutes into Travis Scott’s 90-minute-long set, numerous people can be seen panicking after the crowd pushed towards the stage.

Advertisement

After futile chanting efforts, a woman could also be seen seeking help from the cameraman who was sitting in an elevated region. She can be heard saying, “Stop the show! People are dying there”, only for the cameraman to helplessly look around. Another attendee at the site also tried to stop the concert, screaming “people are dying, I want to save them.” However, there was no movement from the staff as the chants and requests were inaudible over the loud music. Have a look at the viral videos from Huston’s NRG Park here.

"People are dying, i want to save somebodys life that's somebodys kid"

Damn this guys a hero was trying to stop the show and get help whilst people telling him to calm down#ASTROFEST

pic.twitter.com/JDkTsiijmn — Chewy (@Chewy9991) November 6, 2021

Please stop saying Travis never stopped the show to point out the people that were passing out he does this all the time if he sees it pic.twitter.com/4MlyLo4sqk — Ⓜ️ (@WashedMel) November 6, 2021

A bunch of internet users also came out in support of Travis Scott, clearing the air about him not stopping the show. Some of the clips point out that the rapper did stop the show when he spotted an ambulance in the middle of the crowd. However, he resumed the concert a few minutes later when he felt like the situation had settled. After close to fifteen minutes, Travis noticed that someone had passed out in the audience and also urged the security to intervene quickly. He was heard saying, “We need somebody to help, somebody passed out right here. Don’t touch him, don’t touch him, everybody just back up. Security, somebody help, jump in real quick” before the concert continued moments later. Have a look.

Must Read: Kit Harington Has A Hilarious Response When His Son Watches His S*x Scenes From Game Of Thrones

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube