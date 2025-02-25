Jim Carrey’s dive into psychological thrillers may not have been met with universal acclaim, but 18 years after its release, ‘The Number 23’ still has fans talking.

The film, released on February 23, 2007, was directed by Joel Schumacher and starred Carrey alongside Virginia Madsen and Danny Huston. Critics have largely dismissed it, giving it a dismal Rotten Tomatoes score, but a growing number of viewers have embraced it as a cult favorite.

Jim Carrey’s The Number 23: A Forgotten Jem or Just a Guilty Pleasure

Though often overlooked in discussions of Carrey’s best work, some fans argue that ‘The Number 23’ showcases one of his finest dramatic performances, second only to his role in ‘Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.’

A recent discussion on Reddit’s r/movies forum reignited the debate, with some users praising its gripping premise and eerie obsession with the number 23, while others admitted it was a guilty pleasure at best.

“I just finished watching The Number 23 with Jim Carrey. I first watched it while it was in theaters, and have watched it at least a handful of times since. Although it doesn’t have the best ending as far as thrillers go, I enjoy it, and I think it holds up as one of Carrey’s best non-comedic roles,” they wrote. “IMDB rating is 6.4. On Rotten Tomatoes. It has a Tomatometer score of 7% and an audience score 56%, so excluding the Tomatometer score, it seems to score fairly high among viewers. What’s your opinion of it?”

A Film That Sticks With You

For those who enjoy the film, its twisting storyline and Carrey’s brooding performance make it a fascinating watch, one that lingers long after the credits roll.

Some viewers even found themselves obsessively spotting the number 23 in real life, mirroring the protagonist’s descent into paranoia. “Haven’t seen it in ages, but I remember really enjoying it. Good thriller and then you have the fun of noticing the number 23 in your daily life for a bit. I’d give it a 6.5 out of ten. Not the greatest movie ever, but solidly above average and well worth watching,” one penned.

Another wrote, “I actually enjoyed the fakeout twist much better than the actual twist. His wife gaslighting him into thinking he’s crazy to get away with murder is way more interesting than just the usual ‘John you are the demons’ twist.”

A third added, “Honestly one of the best movies I’ve seen just cause I love him and I’m a conspiracy theorist nut.” While some praised the story and Carrey’s acting, the split The Number 23 caused with audiences still lingers, as many considered the film to be “awful”.

Others, however, were far less kind, calling it “awful” while still confessing to owning it on DVD. One wrote, “Movie’s awful. I own it on DVD!” Another added, “The film is terrible. But boy is it one of my guilty pleasures.”

