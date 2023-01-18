After spending several weeks in hospital post a serious snowplow accident, Jeremy Renner confirms that he is finally back home. The actor was admitted to hospital on January 1, 2023, following an accident involving a snowcat near his home in Nevada. He was reported to be in critical condition.

Renner who met a fatal accident on January 1 is now finally recovering. The actor confirmed on his Twitter that he is back home. To celebrate his recovery, Paramount has removed the facial wounds from the poster of the Mayor of Kingstown. The change has come as the actor recovers from blunt chest trauma.

Jemery Renner who stars in Mayor of Kingstown as Mike McLusky was picturized with a bloody face and the poster was released in December, way before the actor met the accident. Later, the actor shared the poster on his Instagram account. But in the recent poster, all the bruises have been removed out of respect. On the other hand, the actor also informed that he watched the premiere of the Mayor of Kingstown at home with his family.

Jemery Renner is best known for playing Clint Barton/ Hawkeye in the MCU, appearing in the likes of Avengers: Endgame and, more recently he appeared in the Disney + series Hawkeye. Apart from his superhero appearances, the 52 -year -old actor is also known for his brief stint in Mission: Impossible franchise.

Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home 🙏❤️🙏 — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) January 17, 2023

The actor suffered blunt chest trauma and underwent surgery for his injuries. He was poured with good wishes for recovery by the film fraternity. However, it is unclear what are the next steps for Jeremy Renner and whether he will need additional surgeries, but his road to recovery is expected to be a long one. Well, we extend our wishes to him and all we can say is – Get well soon Renner!

