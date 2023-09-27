Jennifer Lawrence most recently marked her attendance at the Christian Dior Spring/Summer 2024 womenswear collection in Paris, and oh boy! she looked absolutely gorgeous. The actress opted for a plain white shirt along with black trousers and completed her look with a belt and gold hoop earrings. While Lawrence’s look earned a lot of compliments, a few social media users noticed how she looked different, claiming that she might have gone under the knife. Scroll down to know the details.

Jennifer Lawrence, on the work front, was last seen in a movie called No Hard Feelings and before it she was seen in Don’t Look Up with Leonardo DiCaprio. On the personal front, she silently welcomed her baby boy with her husband, Cooke Maroney, in February 2022.

Circling back to the plastic surgery rumours of Jennifer Lawrence, many on Twitter, now known as X, shared the latest pictures of her and said she has certainly gone for surgery, while others claimed she opted for Botox. In her latest public appearance, Jennifer Lawrence was seen with biggies like Charlize Theron, Robert Pattinson, Jenna Ortega, Joseph Quinn, and Rosalia. BLACKPINK member Jisso, too, made her presence felt at the mega fashion event. Social media users brutally attacked Jennifer Lawrence for looking very different as compared to her recent outings.

Take a look:

One user stated, “Something looks off. And I’m not that thrilled about it. Because she didn’t need any plastic surgery or sorts.” Another user tweeted, “Please Jennifer don’t ruin yourself with Botox.”

The next one added, “Like that is NOT jennifer lawrence why tf did she think she need that surgery.” A user shared, “Yeah, she did surgery and coz she is Mystique (X-Men), she can always change her appearance and y’know just go back to her “natural” self.”

An individual stated, “Her whole face is about to explode from the fillers and botox,” as one chimed in, “Another natural beauty ruined,” wrote Diego Mesa. “It’s their choice of course, but it’s really sad that these women think that they need plastic surgery to be/stay beautiful!”

One quipped, “She was hanging around the Kardashians too much,” as one concluded, “It’s actually gut-wrenching seeing so many beautiful women getting surgery to look exactly like each other.”

For more pop culture stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Selena Gomez Is Dating Noah Beck, What? ‘Single Soon’ Singer Teases Fans Sparking Romance Rumours After The Duo Spotted Hanging Out In Paris

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News