Actress Jennifer Garner said she was left stunned when she “just learned” her vag*na “may collapse” after a meeting with her obstetrician.

The 51-year-old, who was earlier married to Ben Affleck, said she “just learned” the shocking fact and thinks it means it leaves sufferers unable to have s*x, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

In an apparent reference to vag*nal prolapse, she told the new issue of Allure magazine: “I just learned that our vag*nas may collapse. I saw my OB this week and she gave me a pamphlet about vag*nal collapse. I’m like: ‘When? Is it imminent? Do I need to put it in my calendar? What is happening? It’s a thing.”

When her female interviewer asked: “Is it a thing that’s going to happen to all of us?” Jennifer replied: “No, it’s just a possibility.”

And when she was asked: “Is this the same thing that happens when you pee if you sneeze?” the actress responded: “No, that’s not collapse. Collapse is like you can’t have s*x because you can’t get in there because it’s collapsed on itself.”

Jennifer Garner, who was married to Ben between 2005 and 2018, also told the magazine she loves the challenge of motherhood.

She added: “Being a mother was one thing I knew I was going to be. I really could have been a mother in any way.

“I could have adopted, I could have fostered, but there was no doubt I was going to be a mom. I mean, I was the kid with the doll everywhere I went. And I had a babysitting company with my friend Carrie – ‘C and J’s Babysitting’ – from, like, seventh or eighth grade.”

