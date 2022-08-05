Jason Momoa surprises passengers, serves drinks on flight
Hollywood star Jason Momoa made a very special trip this week from Los Angeles to Hawaii. He also made it a never-to-forget trip for the passengers on the flight.

The actor was travelling to Hawaiian Airlines to celebrate the airline’s partnership with his water company Mananalu.

The 42-year-old actor surprised unsuspecting passengers by personally handing out aluminium bottles filled with purified water, reports people.com.

