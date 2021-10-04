Advertisement

James Gunn has a piece of exciting news for all the DC fans! Gunn is the genius behind the DCEU’s The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker and the MCU’s Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. Currently, Gunn is set to film the third instalment of the GOTG movie series, and Marvel has confirmed that it will be released on 5 May 2023. The director is also going to shoot the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which will air on Disney Plus.

The holiday special will be released in December 2022 and is reportedly an instalment of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It will star Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Karen Gillan, and Pom Klementieff.

James Gunn knows how to keep the fans on their toes as he reveals tiny pieces of information regarding several projects now and then. Recently, Gunn shared a post celebrating his six years of marriage with his wife, Jennifer Holland. Under it, a fan asked, “Are you developing a New DCEU Project?” to which James replied, “It’s something else but not, it won’t be revealed at Fandome. It’s not ready yet.”

James Gunn took part in another conversation on Twitter. A user asked the director, “James tell me please WB creating new dceu storyline or continuing Zack’s??”, Gunn replied, “Yes, I’m developing another DC project besides Peacemaker.” Though the actor has revealed that a new project is in the works, not a lot about it has been shared. However, Gunn did reveal that the project will also not be announced during the DC FanDome later this month.

Check out the tweets here:

James tell me please WB creating new dceu story line or continuing Zack's?? — Crazyboy (@Crazybo18751644) October 3, 2021

Yes, I'm developing another DC project besides Peacemaker. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 3, 2021

Recently, Gunn’s Peacemaker shared a photo of lead actor John Cena looking ripped. A few pictures were also shared that teased fans with the first look of the set and the cast while James has also been putting rumours around the show at rest, including Dave Bautista joining the cast as DC villain Bane.

Considering that James Gunn is busy filming the third part of the GOTG franchise and the holiday special, which won’t be released until 2022 and 2023, this means that the fans have enough time to ponder what the new project can be.

