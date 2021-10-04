Advertisement

Korean boy-band BTS has a special place in our hearts. The seven award-winning singers/rappers/dancers in this K-pop group have their own quirks and special roles within the band. While V doesn’t like wearing shoes, RM is known for losing his AirPods and Jin for always carrying utensils in his bag – even though he never uses them. Well, today we will tell you of another member’s quirk.

Which BTS member is always late? Any guesses? Well, let us tell you – as per this 2019 interview – it’s no longer Jimin. Read on to know who he is and why he takes ages to get ready.

Advertisement

During a 2019 conversation with Radio Disney, the BTS boys – Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, played a rapid-fire session and in it revealed who takes the longest shower. When asked ‘Who is always late’ the boys were quick to point fingers towards Jimin but soon changed their pick to Jungkook. Wondering why? Well, it’s cause this K-Pop rapper takes around 50 minutes to shower.

While 4 of the 7 BTS are quick to call Jimin the one who is always late, Jungkook raises his hand and says that’s him. Hearing his confession, the others too agree with him and RM says, “It was always Jimin, but you know, recently that’s changed.” When he asks Jungkook “How do you feel about that? Why, wgy are you so late?” the rapper who is always late said, “Um… taking shower, so longer.” Jimin adds “It takes him 50minuted to take a shower, He does it too much.”

Continuing further, BTS’ RM – in English, added, “He takes 50 minutes for a shower.” To which, Suga, in Korean, replied, “Well then, he’s got to get up 50 minutes earlier.” Check out the video here:

Talking about why the boys in the start took Jimin’s name, the K-pop idols revealed that he takes the longest getting ready in the morning and even running late once and a while. During a 2019 interview with Time Magazine, the BTS boys were asked who spends the most time getting ready in the morning. RM started coughing and all hinted that Jimin is oftentimes late.

When the other members wrote down Jimin’s name, he apologized saying, “I’d first like to apologize for being late all the time. And I believe you all know for sure how much I’ve been trying.” It was then that RM explained the age-old saying “I Jimin today,” that is if a team member says it they are running late.

Did you know this trivia about the BTS boys? Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such interesting facts.

Must Read: No Time To Die Actor Daniel Craig To Get Honoured With A Star On Hollywood Walk of Fame

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube