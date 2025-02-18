James Bond is one of the most famous characters in the history of fiction worldwide. For over six decades, Bond has ruled the hearts of audiences worldwide as the suave British secret agent with the iconic codename “007.” Conceived by author Ian Fleming in the 1953 novel Casino Royale, Bond’s world of espionage, gadgets, and high-stakes missions has since become a global cultural phenomenon.

The film franchise, spearheaded by Eon Productions and Danjaq, transformed Bond into one of the most successful cinematic icons, with 27 movies to date and legendary portrayals by actors like Sean Connery, Roger Moore, and Daniel Craig. Beyond the big screen, “007” has become synonymous with sophistication and intrigue. However, protecting the integrity of the Bond brand has come with its challenges. The James Bond makers have recently been embroiled in a legal battle over the rights to the name “007” and associated trademarks.

Austrian Businessman claims cancellation of James Bond trademark due to “non-use”

The James Bond franchise is under legal scrutiny as Austrian businessman Josef Kleindienst, a Dubai-based property developer, has filed cancellation actions against the trademark registrations for “007” and other Bond-related intellectual properties, per The Guardian. Kleindienst, developing a $5 billion luxury resort in Dubai, claims that the trademarked Bond names have not been commercially exploited across various goods and services, as required under UK and EU trademark laws.

Under these laws, trademarks must be actively used in the registered categories within five years to retain ownership. Kleindienst’s challenge targets multiple registrations, including “James Bond 007,” “Bond, James Bond,” and related branding for vehicles, electronic publishing, and even hospitality services like restaurants and lounges. If successful, the legal action could revoke the Bond franchise’s rights to these trademarks in Europe and the UK.

According to The Guardian, Danjaq, the US-based rights holder, and Eon Productions, the UK company behind the films, are preparing to defend their ownership. Further, Kleindienst’s spokesperson confirmed that if they win the argument, they will utilize the name Bond in the future.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Kim Kardashian Returns To SNL With A Hilarious Spanking Twist!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News