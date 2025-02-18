Amber Heard is officially in her reinvention era. After the long courtroom battle with Johnny Depp, she packed her bags, held her daughter, and peaced out of the U.S. Destination. Where did she land? Spain. But the actress not only changed her address—she changed her name, too. Now going by Martha Jane Cannary, Heard is hitting reset. But why? Is she dodging paparazzi, living out a cowboy fantasy, Maybe. However, there is more to the story.

Why Amber Heard Choose a Name “Martha Jane Cannary”?

If you’re thinking Martha Jane Cannary sounds familiar, you’re not wrong. It was the actual name of Calamity Jane, the Wild West icon who didn’t take nonsense from anyone. So why did Amber Heard pick it? Maybe she sees herself as a modern-day outlaw, dodging media bullets instead of actual ones. Or maybe she just really loves cowboy history. Either way, it’s a bold choice.

Changing the name is a solid way to dodge unwanted attention. Heard’s been one of Hollywood’s most talked-about figures, and not always in the best way. In Spain, people aren’t as obsessed with U.S. celebrity drama, so she gets to live semi-normal.

Amber Heard’s Retreat to Spain

The second her trial ended, Amber Heard wanted out. The U.S. wasn’t exactly rolling out the red carpet for her anymore, so she moved to Spain. First stop? Mallorca. Sun, sea, and zero TMZ drones. But most importantly, no paparazzi lurking around every corner.

She lived her best low-key life there before relocating to Madrid. Why Madrid? It’s probably because it’s got the perks of culture, privacy, and great coffee. Plus, fewer people whisper about courtroom drama every time she walks by. A fresh start in a country where she’s just another person on the street? In Spain, the Hollywood beauty is not a tabloid headline. She’s just another woman living far from the chaos she left behind.

At the heart of all this is her daughter, Oonagh Paige. Heard has clarified that her main focus is giving her little girl a peaceful, happy life, and Madrid is the perfect place for that.

She’s been spotted doing regular mom things—park strolls, local festivals, just soaking in the simple joys of life: no courtroom stress, no Hollywood drama. Just a mom trying to raise her kid in peace.

