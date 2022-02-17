Last year in November, Taylor Swift released her album ‘Red’ and it became a topic of discussion among her fans. Reportedly, her song ‘All Too Well’ was a dig at ex-boyfriend Jake Gyllenhaal where the singer also revealed of leaving a scarf at his sister’s place and the internet was storming with netizens telling Jake to return Taylor’s scarf. Now, in a recent interview, the Spider-Man actor has reacted to Tay’s song and the reason behind disabling the comments section on his Instagram posts. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

Both Taylor and Jake started dating in 2010 when Taylor was 20 and Jake was 29 and their sweet romance came to an end in 2011 just a year after them being together. After the song was released, fans finally figured out the reason behind their breakup and can you guess what it was? Well, according to eagle-eyed fans, it was their age gap.

Advertisement

Now, talking to Esquire Italia Jake Gyllenhaal revealed that he’s not angry with Taylor Swift and it’s an artists’ way of expressing through their music. He said, “It’s her way of expressing herself. Artists draw on their personal experiences to write songs and I’m not angry with her.”

Jake Gyllenhaal further spoke about Taylor Swift fans calling him a ‘villain’ and revealed the reason behind disabling comments on Instagram. The Spider-Man actor added, “At some point, I think it’s important that when a star’s supporters become unruly, we feel a responsibility to make them civil again and not allow cyberbullying. This involves a deeper philosophical question. About how we have to take responsibility for what we do. My question is: is this our future? Is anger our future? Or can we use empathy and civility in conversations?”

Those are some wise words coming in by, Jake!

What are your thoughts on Jake Gyllenhaal on not being angry with Taylor Swift for her song ‘All Too Well’? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: When Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie’s ‘Disgusting’ Lifestyle Including Living Around Unhygienic Pizza Boxes Was Revealed By Their Housekeeper

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube