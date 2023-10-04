Jackie Chan is one of the biggest action heroes in Hollywood with his career spanning more than three decades but the Hong Kong native once got landed in trouble with the cops after he apparently bragged about using guns in order to protect himself from gangsters. This goes back to 2012 when Chan, in an interview, ended up revealing how he was once surrounded with 20 men with melon knives but he confronted them with his own weapons. Scroll down to know the details.

Jackie Chan landed in trouble after he spoke to a Chinese magazine called Southern People Weekly where he spilled the details on him getting confronted by Triad gangs. However, it looks like Chan took it upon himself for his own protection as he decided to travel with guns.

According to The Things, Jackie Chan, in his interview, shared, “In the past, when they bullied me, I hid in the United States,” adding that it did not work as Triads “opened fire at (him) once (he) got off the airplane.” He added, “From that moment on, I needed to carry a gun every day when I went out.” The martial arts star further mentioned, “When I returned to Hong Kong and ate outside, more than 20 people surrounded me with melon knives. I pulled out a gun, and had two more concealed. I told them they had been going too far. I confronted them with two guns and six grenades.”

However, Jackie Chan did further elaborate about the standoff. According to the cops, the actor had broken a law and therefore, Hong Kong police opened an investigation whether the firearms he used were licensed or not since it is highly illegal to possess firearms without a license in Hong Kong.

Chan apparently later claimed that the standoff never took place in Hong Kong but by then the cops had already launched an investigation into the matter.

Jackie Chan never further spoke about the matter in any of his interviews.

