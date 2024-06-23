Harry Potter’s hilarious character, Neville Longbottom aka Matthew Levis gave a decade of his life to Harry Potter, but he’s not sure if he wants to do it again. Lewis starred in all eight of the Harry Potter films and he recently told People that he’s “not in any rush to go back to the world” for the Harry Potter TV reboot that’s in the works at Max.

He explained, “The reason I got into this job in the first place was because I have a very short attention span. I am very, very poor at maintaining anything for any length of time. I’ve had many, many hobbies and passions over the years. Not a single one do I still do. I fall madly in love with things and then almost immediately forget about them.”

Lewis also expressed his curiosity about the upcoming series slated for 2026 at the Harry Potter New York store where he unveiled a new broomstick greenscreen experience and props from the films. He admitted being intrigued by the showrunner’s plans and pondered his potential involvement, suggesting that if someone called him tomorrow and asked him to take part, he would face a difficult decision.

He said, “It’s not something I’m looking at or want to do but would not turn my nose up at. I’d be very interested to see if it was Neville as an adult — a whole different vibe. That could be interesting. I would certainly look at that and consider it.”

Lewis further shared one of his favorite things about his job saying, “I’ve been a nurse, I’ve been a police officer, I’ve been a soldier, I’ve been a wizard, I’ve been all these different things. I never know what’s up next, and I love that.”

Besides Lewis expressing his hesitation to join the reboot, one Harry Potter star who is confirmed to not appear, is the man himself, Daniel Radcliffe. Moreover, the reboot will run for “10 consecutive years” and feature all the stories from all seven books by J.K. Rowling, as per Deadline.

