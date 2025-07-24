Marvel’s latest superhero movie, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, is all set for a theatrical release on July 25, 2025 (including India). The film has already earned rave reviews, with an 88% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes. Before First Steps, there have been three Fantastic Four films: Fantastic Four (2005), Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007), and Fantastic Four (2015 reboot).

So, if you’re wondering whether it’s necessary to watch those earlier films before watching First Steps, we’ve got you covered. Read on to find out whether catching up on the previous versions is essential before Marvel’s upcoming reboot hits the big screen.

Do You Need To Watch Previous Fantastic Four Films Before First Steps

The short answer: No. First Steps is a fresh reboot with an all-new cast and is intended to be a standalone, self-sufficient story. So, watching the earlier Fantastic Four films is not essential to understand or enjoy this new version. Of course, if you’re curious about how the characters have been portrayed in the past or want to learn about their powers and chemistry, watching the earlier films could offer some context. But for many viewers, First Steps might actually work better as their first-ever Fantastic Four experience.

In fact, director Matt Shakman teased this in an earlier interview with Empire, saying, “We are our own universe, which is wonderful and liberating. There’s really no [other] superheroes. There’s no Easter eggs. There’s no running into Iron Man or whatever. They’re it, in this universe. I love the interconnected Marvel Universe, but we get to do something so new and so different. Eventually this world will meet up with other worlds — but for now this is our own little corner.”

What’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps All About

Directed by Matt Shakman, the film is set against the backdrop of a 1960s-inspired retro-futuristic alternate universe. The story follows four brilliant young scientists—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn), and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), who gain extraordinary powers after a cosmic experiment goes wrong.

When a powerful space god, Galactus (Ralph Ineson), and his Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner), threaten the existence of the entire planet, the newly formed Fantastic Four must rise to the occasion to save the world. The ensemble cast also includes Natasha Lyonne, Paul Walter Hauser, and others in supporting roles.

