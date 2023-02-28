Is Adele Engaged To Beau Rich Paul? Her Recent Instagram Upload Donning A Huge Rock Make Fans Speculate

Singer Adele is engaged to boyfriend Rich Paul. The ‘Hello’ hit-maker, 34, and her sports agent beau, 41, are said to be planning a summer wedding this year after Rich popped the question.

Their engagement comes two years after the pair first went public with their relationship, reports Mirror.co.uk. Adele was seen wearing a huge diamond ring on her wedding finger at her latest Las Vegas show over the weekend, which has further spurred speculation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Adele has been wearing the dazzling diamond since for over a year now, after she debuted the ring at the BRIT Awards in 2022, but with fresh claims that the singer is planning a wedding this summer, it looks as though Adele could be walking down the aisle soon.

As per Mirror.co.uk, her engagement was revealed by online gossip site Deux Moi, who said that the claims had come from a ‘very reliable source’ close to Adele. Adele and her beau Rich were last seen at the Superbowl earlier this month. Last May, Adele confirmed that she and Rich have moved in together.

Take a look at her latest Instagram post flaunting her huge rock below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adele (@adele)

At the time, the songstress shared a picture on Instagram to her 49.9m followers of herself and Rich standing outside a huge white and columned home, holding keys in their hands.

Must Read: When Scarlett Johansson Confessed That She Is Physically Attracted To Chef Gordon Ramsay & Found Him To Be One Of The ‘Hottest’ Guys In The World!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News