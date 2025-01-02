The new year is here and most of the celebrities have been busy posting 2024 photo dumps, gratitude messages, as well as celebrating the arrival of 2025. Hailey Bieber rang in the new year in her own unique style gorging on food, downing some cocktails, and donning a few dazzling clothes.

The model gave birth to her first child, son Jack Blues with husband Justin Bieber a few months ago. While she was busy soaking in some family time with them and working on her skin care brand Rhode, she has been getting back to her fitter self, the proof of which she just posted on social media.

Inside Hailey Bieber’s New Year Celebration

Cheek and smart winter outfit

Hailey took to her Instagram to share a photo carousel which featured a few glimpses of how she brought in the year. She captioned the images, “Wake up, it’s 2025!” The first picture was a mirror selfie from her dressing room featuring her wearing an animal print fur coat with a black top and denim jeans, a slicked back bun and sleek accessories to finish the look.

Snacks and drinks for the occasion

The next photo saw her posing with a martini in one hand, eyes closed and a thumbs up from her other hand. Hailey also had an In n Out paper hat on top of her head. The third image was a closeup of her snack, a burger with caviar sprinkled on top. Up next, was a smiley photo of the Rhode founder where she still wore her fur coat but with a cute pink-white bikini beneath it.

She accessorized with a Happy New Year headband as she posed on the stairway inside her house. Hailey also included a photo of the In n Out food truck sign she had her burger at. The last photo of the dump was a closeup picture of her face with her eyes and her head visible, giving a better look at the New Year headband she had been flaunting for the happy occasion.

Fans React To Hailey Bieber’s New Year Celebration

Meanwhile, fans reacted to the moments she shared while wishing her a happy new year. One user wrote, “4ever the IT GIRL,” while another stated, “I love u my unbothered queen.” A third wrote, “Girls don’t want a boyfriend, we want to look like HAILEY BIEBER.” A fourth called the intimate way of celebration epic. Hailey’s close friend Justine Skye also commented on the post and joked, “Wait what. That’s crazy you guys ate that without me.”

Hailey Bieber With Son Jack Blues Bieber

Hailey later also posted a black and white photo of her kissing her child Jack’s foot on her Instagram story. Fans couldn’t get enough of the rare peek into their parenthood. For the unversed, Hailey and Justin have both been very private about it and have not shown the face of Jack Blues.

