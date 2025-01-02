Hailey, Justin, and Jack Blues Bieber are a happy family of three, but a few years back, things were different. The founder of Rhode and the Boyfriend hitmaker tied the knot back in 2018, and they had to face many obstacles to get to where they are now. After their courthouse hitch, Justin was going through a health scare while they navigated their marriage.

Their wedding ceremony came a year after he was healthy and fully recovered. That first year of their relationship was challenging as they faced the reality of how tough things were with health issues, doctors, postponing the ceremony, figuring out how marriage worked, and the hate online. The duo set up a few house rules then, and here’s what some of them were.

When Hailey Bieber Revealed House Rules Set By Her & Justin Bieber

During a conversation with Elle back in 2020, Hailey revealed how the first year was spent trying to balance their careers and their health while also finding a smooth routine for them both. “I enjoy being home more than I enjoy being away,” she revealed back then. The socialite added that they often watch Friends and cuddle on the couch.

She also mentioned their cats, Sushi and Tuna and disclosed the house rules they established for the household. “I try to read more than be on my phone in bed,” Hailey said, continuing, “We have a rule: No phones in bed unless it’s absolutely necessary.” The two moved in together only after they got married, instead of right after their engagement or during dating.

Hailey Bieber On Moving In Together After Marriage

“Neither of us believed in doing that, but to each their own. If you live with a boyfriend or a fiancé or whatever it is, that’s cool,” Hailey stated. She also said she was excited to witness things with Justin, including his 2020 tour. “I’m really excited about experiencing this new part of life, being someone’s partner. I think it’s exciting and fun,” Hailey mentioned.

Hailey Bieber On Their Friend Group Teasing Them

The businesswoman also revealed how her friends teased her due to all of the couple interactions between her and Justin. “It’s endless. We’ll get on the phone with each other and be all cute and annoying, doing baby talk,” she said, adding that her friends acted appalled and annoyed by all of it. “I was the third wheel for quite some time with many of my friends, so I don’t feel bad,” she laughed about the hilarious situation back then.

Justin is busy working on his music, while Hailey is working on her successful skincare brand, Rhode. Additionally, they spend quality time together, alone and with Jack Blues as a beautiful family of three.

