DreamWorks Animation’s How To Train Your Dragon series remains one of the most beloved modern animated franchises, with its emotional storytelling and breathtaking visuals earning critical and commercial acclaim. The original 2010 film and its two sequels formed a near-perfect trilogy, bringing Hiccup and Toothless’ journey to a satisfying conclusion. But in Hollywood’s era of live-action reimagining, it was only a matter of time before these films received the same treatment.

With the first live-action How To Train Your Dragon set to release in 2025, Universal has wasted no time confirming its sequel. The live-action How To Train Your Dragon 2 has officially been announced, with a release date now locked in for 2027. Dean DeBlois, the mastermind behind the original animated trilogy, revealed the news at CinemaCon. This rapid confirmation suggests Universal is fully committed to expanding the franchise in a live-action format.

How To Train Your Dragon 2 Live-Action Release Date Locked?

The first live-action How to Train Your Dragon recently premiered at the CinemaCon in Las Vegas. In addition to the premiere, the makers gave a massive update regarding its sequel, officially greenlighting the film. The first film will be released theatrically on June 13 this year, and the sequel will be released almost two years later on June 11, 2027. Given the massive popularity of the animated trilogy, the studio is banking on a smooth transition to live-action and aiming to build a long-term franchise in this new format.

The sequel will likely follow the same storyline as the 2014 animated film, which saw Hiccup uncovering the truth about his long-lost mother, Valka, and facing the dangerous warlord Drago Bludvist. If Universal remains faithful to the source material, the film will be an emotional continuation of Hiccup’s growth as a leader and a showcase for the bond between him and Toothless. However, live-action adaptations also open the door for expanded lore, richer world-building, and more intense action sequences.

Moreover, the fast-paced timeline between the two releases—2025 for the first film and 2027 for the sequel—hints at Universal’s long-term plans. If both films succeed, it’s entirely possible that How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World will also get its live-action adaptation, potentially leading to spin-offs or new original stories within the universe.

