Marvel has built the biggest franchise in cinematic history by tapping into the rich legacy of comic book storytelling. Its universe is packed with beloved characters who were first imagined by writers and artists decades ago. While the actors portraying them get paid handsomely and the box office rakes in billions, what happens to the original creators who brought those characters to life on the page? The answer, in many cases, is far less glamorous.

One such story that quietly emerged during the post-Black Widow era involves Yelena Belova, the sardonic, lethal spy played by Florence Pugh. First introduced in 1999 by writer Devin Grayson and artist J.G. Jones, Yelena has since become a breakout star of Marvel’s Phase Four and beyond. But behind the scenes, the financial reality for her creators tells a starkly different story. Even as Yelena became central to the MCU’s narrative and merchandise machine, the money her co-creators received was a fraction of what most fans might assume.

Devin Grayson got $5,000 for the Black Widow movie and $300 per episode of Hawkeye

Devin Grayson believed she had done everything right, as per The Hollywood Reporter. She signed Marvel’s Special Character Agreement in 2007, long before Black Widow was even a whisper of a project, and by its terms, she expected to receive $25,000 for Yelena Belova’s film debut. But when the check finally came in November 2021, it wasn’t $25,000. It was $5,000. No explanation. No breakdown. Just a number that made her wonder what happened to the other 20 grand.

When she pushed for answers, she discovered the fine print. Marvel splits payouts equally between writer and artist, meaning her potential cut was halved to $12,500 right away. But it didn’t stop there. Because Black Widow featured multiple characters created under Special Character Agreements, including Red Guardian and Melina, Marvel divided that pool among all eligible creators. The $25,000 wasn’t hers; it was everyone’s.

Furthermore, the company classified appearances as “cameos” to lower payouts, regardless of a character’s narrative weight. That same system applied when Yelena appeared in Hawkeye. Grayson’s contractual rate was $2,000 per episode. She got $300. Given that the series had six episodes, she made a total of $1,800, less than what she was expecting for a single episode.

