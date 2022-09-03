It was last month when Kevin Feige took the center stage at the San Diego Comic-Con 2022 and announced the near future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While we finally got to know that 2025 is where two Avengers movies await, there was also a confirmation on Daredevil and Fantastic Four. Amid all this, one project that hit the screen out of the blue with no one even aware about it was Thunderbolts. The project was the most lesser known one on the list and the makers decided to keep the mystery impact. And seems like Florence Pugh is ready to lead.

For the unversed, in the illustrious line up of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Thunderbolts, an ensemble projects sits right by the end of phase 5. To keep you updated, we are in the phase 4 as we speak. Now as per the latest update, the makers are now planning to make Yelena Belova aka the new Black Widow as the lead of the movie.

Played by Florence Pugh, Yelena Belova was introduced in the Scarlett Johansson starrer stand alone Black Widow. Ever since her taking over the mantle in the same film, the questions have been about her future in the MCU. But looks like the studio has some bigger plans as she is pitched as the lead in Thunderbolts. Read on to know.

During a new episode of Matthew Belloni’s The Town podcast, Deadline’s Justin Kroll as per Comicbook revealed that Yelena Belova will lead the team in Thunderbolts. He even called it technically Pugh’s spin-off from Black Widow.

“[Florence Pugh] has got the Marvel superhero that’s already got a spin-off. Upcoming for her, actually, on that character is this Thunderbolts film, which is basically Marvel’s Suicide Squad. Hopefully, it has better results. But the concept is it’d be her leading the team of like Wyatt Russell’s [John Walker], Daniel Bruhl’s [Zemo], those anti-heroes that aren’t exactly good but aren’t exactly bad. So there’s that. And people seem to like the Yelena character,” said Justin Kroll.

