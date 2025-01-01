Ever since the release of her biographical Maria, Angelina Jolie has been a lot more open and present in the public eye. The actress spent the last few years battling a divorce from Brad Pitt while balancing her career and her children. She has been focusing on easing back into the limelight though it might take some time since Angelina has been notoriously private off late.

The 49-year-old also has to decide how to guide her kids since all of them are growing up fast and are set to head into their respective careers. A new report has suggested that Angelina has been busy helping her children find their passions, be it in the industry or outside it. Here’s what we know of it.

How Is Angelina Jolie Setting Up The Careers Of Her Kids?

According to In Touch Weekly, the award-winning actress is aware of the potential her kids have and knows that all of them will go on to do great things. “She’s never pushed them into anything, the last thing she wants is to see them flounder or be forced to do something they’re not passionate about,” a source said and added that she is carefully guiding them instead.

The goal is to go step by step as she supports them and helps them figure out which path they want to choose. “Maddox is the perfect example, he’s worked behind the scenes on a lot of her projects and been her assistant in so many aspects and now he’s the third-assistant director on her next film,” the source said and felt Maddox has been “learning from the ground up.”

This is to ensure that when he is ready, he would be experienced enough and skilled to direct and helm big feature films. Her other son Pax has “got a huge interest in film and at the moment is looking to become a director of photography.” As for Angelina’s daughter Zahara, the reports suggest that she is actually very “interested in politics and international relations.”

As for Vivienne, she is “passionate about theatre” which is why the actress co-produced the Broadway musical The Outsiders with her. “That was an extraordinary opportunity and not something the average theatre kid gets to experience,” the source said. They added that Angelina is aware that her children are privileged because of everything she can provide for them.

“To her it’s much better than just using her connections,” the report alleged and added that Angelina “wants to be there helping them learn.” She hopes to see them launch their careers and become very successful as the next generation. The source concluded, “She’s very excited about all they will accomplish” and is really looking forward to what the future has in store.

