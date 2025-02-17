The legendary Groundhog Day star had auctioned an NFT for a good cause, but cyber thieves struck fast, wiping out 119.2 ETH (about $185,000) before his team could react.

Murray’s security team, Project Venkman, managed to protect his prized NFT collection, which included two high-value CryptoPunks. But the stolen charity funds? Gone. Since crypto transactions are largely irreversible, retrieving them would be a long shot. However, in a twist of fate, another generous Coinbase user stepped in, donating about $187,500 worth of ether to Chive Charities — the non-profit Murray was supporting.

Crypto heists aren’t new, but celebrities seem to be prime targets. In May, Seth Green lost four Bored Ape NFTs to a phishing scam. One of them, Bored Ape #8398, was so crucial to an animated series he was developing that he ended up paying nearly $300,000 to get it back. That’s the kind of digital ransom cyber thieves thrive on.

Bored Apes and CryptoPunks are among the most coveted NFTs, with prices ranging from tens of thousands to millions of dollars. It’s no wonder hackers are on the prowl. Since its launch in 2021, the Bored Ape Yacht Club has seen 143 reported thefts, totaling nearly $13.6 million. That’s a staggering number for a market still finding its footing.

Security experts warn that scams in the crypto space aren’t just about high-profile heists. “Scammers do not discriminate and target anyone they think they can get money from, from celebrities to royalty to average people,” said Chen Arad, chief operating officer of Solidus Labs. But famous figures make particularly juicy targets. “Celebrities are also perceived as wealthy and often are, making them a great target,” he explained.

With crypto still in its “battle-testing” phase, vulnerabilities continue to be exploited. OpenSea, the largest NFT marketplace, urges users to bolster security with two-factor authentication and hardware wallets. The digital landscape is full of pitfalls, and even seasoned investors can fall victim. Random messages from unknown senders? They could be luring you into a “pig butchering” scam — one of the latest schemes draining millions from unsuspecting crypto holders.

Despite the risks, the NFT craze isn’t slowing down. But one thing is clear: if you’re diving into digital assets, be prepared. As Murray’s case proves, even Hollywood’s biggest names aren’t safe from cyber thieves looking to make a quick score.

