The world over the past three years since the epic fantasy drama hosted by HBO ended has developed a love-hate relationship with Game Of Thrones. But the studio planned to do a compensation job when they decided to reprise the franchise and churn prequels and spin-offs out of it. The first and ready prequel to come out is House Of The Dragon and the show has already become the most anticipated one. While on that, it looks like the makers are about to release something about it.

If you are unaware by any chance, House Of The Dragon takes us hundreds of years before the events of Game Of Thrones. The show will trace the House Targaryen from its rise to the doom in the Targaryen Civil War also known as the Dance Of The Dragons. It stars Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke and Steve Toussaint in the pivotal parts.

It was recently when George R.R. Martin, who is the father of this fantasy world revealed that the makers will soon share the release date of House Of The Dragon. The makers have now taken to their official Twitter handle to give out a tease and fans fell we are fast approaching a trailer right now. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

Everything was normal last night until Game Of Thrones’ official Twitter handles decided to make that Tweet. Taking to the handle, they wrote, “Sleep well.” This was enough to disrupt sleep for the millions of fans across the globe. The buzz now is that the makers might just drop the House Of The Dragon trailer with a release date and fans already can’t wait.

Sleep well. — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) March 27, 2022

Reacting to it, a fan wrote, “I don’t give a shit about the Oscar’s at all, but I’m sensing we’re getting a House of the Dragon trailer. #HouseOfTheDragon.” Another wrote, “Have the GoT notifications on… they cannot be playing with me… the House of the Dragon trailer better release today ffs 😭!!!!”

I don't give a shit about the Oscar's at all, but I'm sensing we're getting a House of the Dragon trailer. #HouseOfTheDragon — 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿Grey🇩🇪🇺🇸 (@StarWarsFan66_) March 28, 2022

Se o trailer de house of the dragon sair hoje pic.twitter.com/TTBWfQQKrr — ɴɪɴα 🌻 (@ittargaryen) March 27, 2022

Have the GoT notifications on… they cannot be playing with me… the House of the Dragon trailer better release today ffs 😭!!!! — stormborn ⚡️ (@glittertrashybb) March 27, 2022

if we get a House of the Dragon trailer tomorrow I will actually spontaneously combust pic.twitter.com/zE5FHvIfNO — gabbs 🏹 no. 1 bard stan (@belovedfett) March 27, 2022

if there's no new trailer for house of the dragon tomorrow, i'm gonna lose it. https://t.co/D8tdZeZxyT — meh.. (@markjimcabrera_) March 27, 2022

