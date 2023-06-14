Henry Cavill has been one of the prominent figures in the superhero fandom since he donned the cape of Superman. While his days as the Man of Steel are over, it is hard to accept that we will be getting a new actor playing the role of the Kryptonian prince. However, there was a time when the actor was rejected from the role of James Bond, and the same rejection motivated him to get ripped, which ultimately landed him in the DC role.

The actor debuted as Kal El in the Man of Steel movie, which was a part of the old DCEU. While the character was promised to have a bright future, the hopes came crashing down with the new DCU slate. However, the character of Cavil’s Man of Steel was also scrapped as James Gunn envisioned a new rebooted character for the superhero fandom.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While many are well aware of the fact that Henry Cavill auditioned for the role of James Bond, he was rejected and humiliated for being unfit at the time. The actor took rejection as motivation as during a conversation with Men’s Health, he shared how director Martin Campbell said, “Looking a little chubby there, Henry”. He later added, “I didn’t know how to train or diet., And I’m glad Martin said something because I respond well to the truth. It helps me get better.”

With time, Henry Cavill eventually transformed his physique and craft and earned the right to don Superman‘s cape for the DC character. However, the journey was a struggle, but now the actor has also claimed the right to be called one of the good-looking men on the planet. In his childhood, the actor was nicknamed ‘Fat Cavill’, but it seems like Faith had other plans.

Following the breakout in Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel, the actor found him in two additional movies as the Kryptonian prince in Batman vs Superman and Justice League. Let us know what do you think about the inspiring story and for more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: When A Drunk Tom Holland Cried Over The Call With Disney CEO To Save Spider-Man’s Exit From MCU: “I Felt Like It Was All Coming To An End”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News