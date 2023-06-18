Late Hollywood star Heath Ledger, who won a posthumous Academy Award in The Best Supporting Act category for The Dark Knight, used to maintain a haunting diary to prepare for his iconic role. The details of the diary were shown in a documentary called Too Young to Die: Heath Ledger which revealed quite a few shocking details of how the actor took the preparations of his role of The Joker way too seriously. Scroll down to know the details.

The Dark Knight was helmed by Christopher Nolan, who is all set to release his new movie, Oppenheimer. The Dark Knight also starred Christian Bale in the lead role of Batman. Ledger, for the unversed, died at the age of 28 after an accidental overdose.

Speaking of Heath Ledger’s prep for The Joker, according to Ladbible, the actor’s diary was shot by German filmmaker Dag Freyer in his documentary, which showcased Ledger’s demise and also how he discovered the “Joker Diary” the actor made while preparing for the role. According to reports, Ledger’s diary contained notes and inspirations behind his acting choices. The diary also revealed how Ledger used hyenas, clowns, comic strips and Alex DeLarge from Stanley Kubrick’s A Clockwork Orange as his inspirations to prepare for The Joker. The diary was shared by the actor’s father, Kim Ledger, who at the time confirmed that Ledger did lock himself with the intention to get into The Joker’s chilling psyche.

Speaking about the same, Heath Ledger’s father stated, “He pretty well locked himself up in a hotel room for weeks. He galvanised the upcoming character. That was typical of Heath. He would do that. He liked to dive into his characters, but this time he really took it up a notch.”

The pages of the sinister Joker’s diary are filled up with handwritten copies of the Joker’s dialogue, also including the famous scene where Heath Ledger detonates a bomb in a Gotham City hospital. There are also phrases in the diary with words like “chaos”, “kill the Batman” and “BYE BYE.”

