Harry Styles is a very popular face and voice in the Music Industry, with some amazing chartbusters to his credit. Not just for his soulful voice, Styles is also popular among people for his dashing looks, with innumerable fans fawning over him. He was once a member of the iconic boy band One Direction and has had a really colourful personal life, and recently one of his videos has been going viral, where he answered the question – what would he be if not for a music artist? And his answer generated some amusing reactions from the netizens.

Zayn Malik was the first one to leave the band in 2015, following which, in 2017, they went on a hiatus, and after that, they reportedly went their separate ways. Harry did not stay limited to being a music artist only; he venture into acting as well and made his debut with Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk, a war drama.

A video has been going viral on Instagram, and it has been shared by one of his fan pages, ‘Harry_styles_Stuffs’ where he could be heard being asked by the interviewer probably about an alternate career he would have chosen if not for a music artist. The host questioned, “If you weren’t a music artist, what do you think you would be?” Judging by the Dunkirk actor’s reaction, it seemed like he was waiting for that question for a long time as he instantly gave out his answer.

Harry Styles, without even a second thought and a playful smirk on his face, immediately replied, “A virgin”. The internet, just like Styles, was waiting for this clip to go viral; it seemed so that they could give their amusing remarks to it.

One of the users wrote, “He was proud of that one too”

Another said, “Hes been waiting his whole life for that moment”

A third user said, “Louis took his virginity”

Followed by, “he’s so cheeky”, “THE WAY MY JAW DROPPED TO THE FLOOR HARRRRYYYY”, and “he looks so high”

Check out the viral video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harry_styles_Stuffs (@harry_styles_stuffs)

