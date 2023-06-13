Harry Potter is one of the biggest movie franchises but it came with its own drawbacks. While the actors namely Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint had a gala time filming the eight movies, it was during the shoot of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone when the child actors were warned not to eat the fake food during filming. Scroll down to read the details.

A rare behind-the-scenes footage was shared by Warner Bros in 2021 which showed The Great Hall’s dining tables lined up with giant piles of food. The rare footage from the very first part of the Harry Potter movies made it to the Internet which allowed the fans to have a look at what really happened behind the camera.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Ladbible, Director Chris Columbus in the behind-the-scenes footage can be seen warning the crowd of young actors, “Do not eat any of the treats in the middle of the table.” He further shared, “In the middle of the table, all the things piled up have been sprayed so they look great on screen but they’ll make you very sick if you eat them.” Columbus further stated, “Only eat the things that are on the plates in front of you. Alright?” The publication revealed that an earlier social media post by the Warner Bros. Studio Tour London revealed that all of this real food “didn’t hold up well” under the hot lights that were installed on the sets at the time of filming.

Take a look:

The post read, “The food spoiled quickly and the stench became so unbearable that for later films, the prop-making department cast moulds of frozen foods to make their likeness out of resin.”

Actor Warwick Davis, who played both Professor Flitwick and Griphook in the Harry Potter franchise, also revealed that the food was left in the open “all night.”

In an interview way back in 2014, he spilled the beans, “A lot of great feasts happened in there [the Great Hall]. You may film them for three or four days and the first day you step in there, they serve you a plate of food with lots of meats, vegetables and roast potatoes and you can eat the food.” He added, “The next day, they go, ‘Don’t eat the food’ … you just pretend now, it’s been there all night. The fourth day, you could smell the Great Hall before you got in it. The food was the same food and it had quite an amazing smell.”

The rare footage from Warner Brothers also showed how they created the magical Platform 9 ¾ scene with Daniel Radcliffe along with other iconic scenes.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Amber Heard Once Recalled How Her Religious Parents Reacted To Her Bisexuality: “When I Told Them I Was In Love With A Woman… It Was Just Tears, Tears”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News