Mrs. Doubtfire director Chris Columbus has confirmed the existence of an R-rated version of his beloved family film, starring Robin Williams as a cross-dressing nanny.

Advertisement

Fans begged movie bosses to release the family-unfriendly version of the film after news of the alternative hit the Internet last week, prompting Columbus to address the Twitter explosion.

Advertisement

He revealed he shot Williams improvising scenes during the production, but insists they are unlikely to see the light of day.

“The reality is that there was a deal between Robin and myself, which was, he’ll do one or two, three scripted takes, and then he would say, ‘Then let me play’.” Chris tells EW.com. “And we would basically go on anywhere between 15 to 22 takes.

“He would sometimes go into territory that wouldn’t be appropriate for a PG-13 movie, but certainly appropriate and hilariously funny for an R-rated film… I do remember it was outrageously funny material,” Columbus said, adding that a documentary would be “the best approach” to the unseen material.

The filmmaker told the outlet he would only consider releasing the R-rated scenes for a documentary about the making of Mrs Doubtfire. (KL/EW/LOT)

Must Read: Silicon Valley Fame Thomas Middleditch Accused Of Se*ual Misconduct For Making ‘Lewd Se*ual Overtures’ At A Nightclub

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube